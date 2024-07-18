CONVENTION: Vance Praises Trump’s ‘Fight’ in Accepting VP Nomination

Vice Presidential Nominee Sen. JD Vance speaks during the Republican National Convention Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – U.S. Senator from Ohio JD Vance is accepting the Republican nomination for vice president.

In his address to the Republican National Convention Wednesday night, Vance praised his running mate, Donald Trump.

He said Trump has “given everything he has to fight for his country.”

Vance made the case as to why Republicans need to retake the White House.

Trump will address the convention Thursday night when he officially accepts the party’s nomination for president.

It’ll be his first opportunity to address the assassination attempt last weekend.