Vance Visits UAW Picket Line in Toledo

United Auto Workers member Jeff Mantei holds a picket sign near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta Township, Mich., Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. The United Auto Workers union expanded its two-week strikes against Detroit automakers Friday, adding 7,000 workers at a Ford plant in Chicago and a General Motors assembly factory near Lansing, Michigan. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As the UAW strike against three automakers enters its third week, U.S. Senator from Ohio JD Vance visited the picket line at the Stellantis Jeep plant in Toledo.

Vance says workers deserve a “fair shake”, with the auto industry “doing well”.

The union did not add any plants to its strike list, citing GM’s concession to allow employees at electric-vehicle battery plants to organize.

That’s expected to impact the Ultium plant in Lordstown.