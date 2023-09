Republican U.S. Sen.-elect JD Vance speaks during an election night party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Even as the numbers creep up a bit and the governor has coronavirus, Republican U.S. Senator from Ohio JD Vance does not want to see federal mask mandates again.

His legislation prevents the issuance of masking orders on planes, public transit and in schools.

Vance basically says everyone agrees, the pandemic is over.

He’s calling it the “Freedom to Breathe Act’.