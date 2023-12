Republican U.S. Sen.-elect JD Vance speaks during an election night party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC and Fox News) – Republican U.S. Senator from Ohio JD Vance doesn’t like the idea that Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is meeting with the president and Congressional leaders on funding…

Vance wants action taken on our Southern border as well.