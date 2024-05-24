Vance, Yost Express Concerns Over Proposed NFS/DOJ EP Settlement

A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – East Palestine residents have expressed concerns over the $600 million Norfolk Southern class action settlement.

Now U.S. Senator JD Vance and AG David Yost are doing the same with the $310 million proposed settlement with the Department of Justice.

They issued a joint statement on Thursday, saying the NTSB hasn’t finished its investigation yet, and they may have details that would perhaps increase that figure.

Both men say residents of the village and the state of Ohio bore the brunt of the February 2023 train derailment, and they have been left out of the equation.

They say the state bore a lot of the costs for response and recovery efforts.