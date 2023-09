A Thursday afternoon raid on a Cleveland Avenue business came away a gambling machines, drugs, a gun and cash.

Canton Police say around 1:30 in the afternoon they served a warrant at Mo Vapes in the 1800 block of Cleveland ave NW and found 10 gambling machines, over 4 thousand dollars in cash, 3 1/2 pounds of marijuanna, cocaine, promethazine and a .45 caliber handgun.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.