Variety of Drugs, Big Money, Cars Taken in Canton Raid
Andre Hampton (Stark County Sheriff's Office)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Metro Narcotics Unit says he sold a variety of drugs, so he faces a lot of charges.
51-year-old Andre Hampton of Canton is jailed on trafficking in methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin charges.
Deputies and Canton police took sizeable quantities of those drugs, $30,000 in cash and five vehicles from residences that they raided in the 1500 block of Rowland Avenue and the 600 block of Young Avenue NE on Tuesday.
Hampton is being arraigned Thursday morning at 9 a.m. in Canton Municipal Court.