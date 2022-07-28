News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Let's Grow Together - Rohr's Nursery and Garden Center - Weekly Call in Show
9:00am - 10:00am

Verdict Overturned in Pizza Delivery Killing of Jackson Woman

By Jim Michaels
July 28, 2022 4:48AM EDT
Share
(Jesse Naul)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Permitting a key witness to testify via video hookup from prison spells a new trial for a Rittman woman.

She faced a life sentence for her role in the killing of a Jackson Township woman ten years ago.

The 9th District Court of Appeals overturned the aggravated murder conviction of 39-year-old Erica Stefanko in the death of 25-year-old Ashley Biggs.

Stefanko made the pizza-delivery phone call that lured Biggs to her death.

Her now-ex-husband Chad Cobb actually committed the murder.

He was able to testify from prison out of COVID concerns in the 2020 trial.

There was disagreement among the trio on custody of a child.

No word on when trial will take up again.

Popular Posts

1

Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
2

Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
3

Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
4

Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
5

Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon