Very Heavy Rain Impacts Summit, Wayne, Portage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Very heavy rain in a matter of a few hours late Thursday afternoon and evening had big impacts on parts of Summit, Wayne and Portage Counties.

An astounding 6.75 inches of rain was estimated to have fallen in the Hudson area, with homes and businesses filled with water, according to reports provided to the Cleveland office of the National Weather Service.

Reports from near Apple Creek, from Orrville, Barberton and Aurora with 3.6 to 4.5 inches of rain.

Cars were reported stranded on I-76 near the Barberton exit Thursday evening.

A line of rain trying to push east appeared to be hitting strong low pressure from Tropical Depression Debby, with heavy rain falling in a narrow north-south band.