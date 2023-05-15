News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Vice Media Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

By News Desk
May 15, 2023 12:43PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Vice Media is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the latest digital media company to falter after a meteoric rise.

Vice has agreed to sell its assets to a consortium of lenders in exchange for $225 million in credit.

Other parties will also be able to submit bids.

The bankruptcy filing arrives just weeks after the company announced it would cancel its flagship “Vice News Tonight” program amid a wave of layoffs.

The company also said it would end its Vice World News brand, making Vice News its only brand worldwide.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Murder Trial for Louisville Teen Underway in Adult Court
3

UPDATE: Ohio Fugitive and Missing Canton Girl Found in Mexico
4

Teens Indicted on Adult Charges in Indian River Riot
5

Stark Prosecutor to Hold Town Hall Meetings