Vice President Vance? Speculation Swirls

Republican U.S. Sen.-elect JD Vance speaks during an election night party Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As former President Donald Trump and supporters look ahead to a predicted Republican nomination for president, speculation swirls over who he might choose as his running mate.

U.S. Senator from Ohio JD Vance’s name has come up.

But Vance says he likes his current role, and wants to stay there for a few years.

Trump made history by becoming the first non-incumbent to win the first two primary races in Iowa and New Hampshire.