Victim in Canton Hit – Skip Identified; Driver Questioned
Courtesy Canton police
The victim in that hit skip incident on Tuscarawas Street at Harrison Avenue on Tuesday night has now been identified. Police say 64-year old Jeffrey Jackson of Canton was crossing the street when he was struck by a what investigators say was a dark colored vehicle. He remains in the hospital in serious condition.
In the meantime, police say they have interviewed the driver and charges are pending a review by the prosecutors office. They located the suspects vehicle as well.