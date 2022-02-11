      Weather Alert

Victim in Canton Hit – Skip Identified; Driver Questioned

Pam Cook
Feb 11, 2022 @ 12:29pm
The victim in that hit skip incident on Tuscarawas Street at Harrison Avenue on Tuesday night has now been identified.  Police say 64-year old Jeffrey Jackson of Canton was crossing the street when he was struck by a what investigators say was a dark colored vehicle.  He remains in the hospital in serious condition.

In the meantime, police say they have interviewed the driver and charges are pending a review by the prosecutors office.  They located the suspects vehicle as well.

 

