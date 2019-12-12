Viet Vets Host Breakfast With Santa
This weekend, children from age 1 to 10 will have an opportunity to have a free breakfast and meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, courtesy of a local Vietnam Veterans Biker organization.
Gary Rivers was joined in the studio by two organizers, known by their nicknames, Mad Dog and Nitro.
The Vietnam Vets Motorcycle Club/Ohio will host Breakfast with Santa, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at the Cafe at Michael D’s, 1407 Whipple Ave. NW.
The free breakfast is for kids up to age 10. There will also be free photos with Santa.
For information, call 330-268-4154 or 330-327-2627.
Hear the Interview with Mad Dog and Nitro