Bill “Maddog” Madden & Nitro stopped into the Gary Rivers Show for the annual visit to share information about this annual event for children and families in Canton.

Every year over 500 children make a mad dash to get their share of 5,000 plastic Easter Eggs, with the hope of getting jelly beans or even cash.

The event is Saturday, April 20 at 11:30a. It’s suggested you get there much earlier to get a good parking spot.

13th Annual Vietnam Vets Easter Egg Hunt