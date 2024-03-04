News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

VILLAGE SHOOTING: Most Businesses Open, Village Adds Security Detail

By Jim Michaels
March 4, 2024 3:37PM EST
Share
VILLAGE SHOOTING: Most Businesses Open, Village Adds Security Detail
Courtesy Hall of Fame Village

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Lots of security, and beefing it up even more.

That’s the message the Hall of Fame Village is sending to would be customers, saying their personnel handled the Sunday afternoon shooting on campus very well.

Village Vice President of Public Affairs Anne Graffice says they have over 120 security cameras on campus, and some of that footage was turned over to Canton police.

And the campus has added a security detail to what they already have.

Most businesses on the campus opened as usual on Monday, and nearly all of them are expected to have regular hours on Tuesday.

Graffice says they continue to believe this was an isolated domestic incident that she doesn’t expect to happen again…

Employees involved with the action plan for Sunday’s incident were being offered crisis counseling.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Akron Police Arrest Murder Suspect in Belden Area
3

SCSO Employee Off Job, Charged With 'Tampering With Records'
4

Report: Car/Semi Crash on Route 30 Closes Eastbound Lanes for 5 Hours
5

Inches Here, Nearly 1 Foot South