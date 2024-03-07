Village Shooting Suspect Indicted by Stark Grand Jury

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No word on when the accused Hall of Fame Village shooter will be returned to Stark County to face charges.

But a session of the county grand jury has indicted him on felonious assault charges with specifications as well as other charges.

35-year-old Darryl Harmon of Antioch Tennessee near Nashville was arrested Tuesday in his hometown by a local task force of the U.S. Marshal Service.

He’s accused of shooting an Akron man twice in the leg during a domestic dispute on the Village campus Sunday afternoon.

The victim is recovering.

Thursday afternoon, the Stark County prosecutors office was not aware if Harmon had made a court appearance yet in Tennessee.