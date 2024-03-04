VILLAGE SHOOTING: Tennessee Man Sought, Charged with Felonious Assault

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force are actively looking for a Tennessee man.

That man is also known to frequent the Canton and Cleveland areas.

He’s wanted in connection with Sunday’s shooting incident inside the Hall of Fame Village in the Common Marketplace outdoor area.

35-year-old Darryl Harmon is charged with felonious assault in the shooting on Hall of Fame Way NW that sent 40-year-old Diamond Strickland of Akron to the hospital.

Strickland was shot twice and is now in stable condition.

The task force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of Harmon.

Canton police continue to say this was an isolated incident resulting from a domestic conflict.

Here’s more from the CPD:

Anyone with any information regarding this crime or the whereabouts of Darryl Harmon is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144 or the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers.

Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police