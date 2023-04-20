Violence During Wednesday Night Jayland Walker Protest

Protesters march in front of the Federal Courthouse in Akron, Ohio, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Protests continue after a grand jury decision Monday not to charge eight Akron police officers in the shooting death of Jayland Walker last summer. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Jayland Walker protest turned violent Wednesday night in Akron.

Some marchers on Copley Road near where Walker lived were throwing rocks and bottles at officers, according to police.

Some in the protest line claim that happened only after tear gas was used on them.

Some of the participants had their children with them.

Police say they had declared it an unlawful assembly at some point.

There’s also the report of protestors throwing rocks at a city business.

No word on any arrests.

This follows by a matter of days the decision by a grand jury NOT to charge officers in Walker’s police-involved death.