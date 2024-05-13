News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Violent Weekend in Akron

By Jim Michaels
May 13, 2024 8:42AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In Akron this weekend: two homicides, and daytime gunfire downtown.

36-year-old Dareeque Dorman is charged with murder in the Sunday morning stabbing death of a 36-year-old man on Lindsey Avenue.

This, while a 22-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 22-year-old man on Seth Robert Drive,

A second man was injured.

And 30-year-old Donald Reynolds is charged with felonious assault for shooting a 70-year-old man Saturday morning at the bus stop on South Main Street near the library in downtown Akron.

The victim is expected to survive his serious injuries.

