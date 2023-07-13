News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Virgin Galactic Plans Its Next Commercial Flight To The Edge Of Space For August

By News Desk
July 13, 2023 4:08PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Virgin Galactic is aiming for early August for its next flight to the edge of space.

The company announced Thursday that the window for the commercial flight from Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert will open Aug. 10.

This flight is expected to include ticket holders who have been waiting for years for their chance at weightlessness aboard the space tourism company’s rocket-powered plane.

Virgin Galactic is expected next week to release more details about who will be on board.

Hundreds of people have purchased tickets over the years, including celebrities, scientists and entrepreneurs from around the world.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Police Release Body Cam Footage from 12th St Shooting WATCH HERE
3

Canton Man Stabbed to Death - City Man Charged
4

Funnel Cloud Sightings Lead to Issuance of Warning, No Reported Damage
5

Fishers Foods Closing Cleveland Ave NW Store