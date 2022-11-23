News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Virginia Police: Multiple People Killed In Walmart Shooting

By News Desk
November 23, 2022 12:55AM EST
Share
Virginia Police: Multiple People Killed In Walmart Shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) – Virginia police said multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Virginia Walmart on Tuesday night.

Chesapeake police spokesman MPO Leo Kosinski said in a briefing that officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle around 10:15 p.m. and as soon as they arrived they found evidence of a shooting. Police believe there was one shooter, who is dead, Kosinski said he did not have a number of dead, but said it was “less than 10, right now.”

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Two Teens Sentenced to 18 to Life in January Killing
3

Prosecution Gains Guilty Plea in Killing of Canton Father of Four
4

ELECTION 2020: Republican Strategist Notes 'Ticket Skipping' in Vance Race
5

Minerva Man Sentenced to 8 Years in Louisville Traffic Death