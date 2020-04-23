Virtual Massillon Washington NHS Event Thursday, Graduation Planning Continues

      Breaking News
Jim Michaels
Apr 23, 2020 @ 6:20am
Paul Brown Tiger Stadium, lit up on April 20 to honor the Washington Class of 29020 (Massillon Washington High School Facebook)

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thursday is the virtual National Honor Society ceremony for students at Massillon Washington High School.

It’s just one example of how “going to school” has completely changed, as the school district also works to determine the best way to honor graduating seniors, while keeping everyone safe per the state’s orders.

Massillon Superintendent Paul Salvino says safety will come first.

