Virus Color-Coded Map: Summit Up to Red Level, Stark, Carroll Remain Yellow
County-by-county color-coded coronavirus map for Sept. 10, 2020. (Ohio Department of Health)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Summit County is back to Red Level-3 and Wayne County has returned to Orange Level-2 on the weekly coronavirus county-by-county map, with just six counties now in the “Red”.
Governor Mike DeWine pointed to cases in workplaces and at one fraternal club in Summit County.
Stark, Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties remain at Yellow Level-1.
Portage is at Orange Level-2.