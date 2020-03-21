      Breaking News
Friday Recap: Ohio Has First Confirmed Death Due to COVID-19

Virus Impact on SCSO Deputies, Corrections Officers

Jim Michaels
Mar 21, 2020 @ 2:00am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The virus has deputies and corrections officers with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office taking greater care during their encounters with the public.

Dispatchers and deputies are asking more questions while being dispatched to a call, inquiring about health and travel.

The officers are also able to make use of protective gear if necessary.

Sheriff George Maier says they are also limiting traffic stops to crash-causing violations.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon