      Weather Alert

Virus Numbers Keep Improving, But Governor Concerned About South African Variant

Jim Michaels
Feb 10, 2021 @ 3:43pm
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The numbers continue to look good for Ohio, but Governor Mike DeWine has his eyes on the horizon, where he sees the South African variant of the coronavirus possibly pushing the case and other numbers back up starting in another month.

If that happens, he says “we’ll have to do what we have to do to slow this down”.

Fortunately, the state’s medical director says the current vaccines do work against the variants.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
The curfew could be "off" by next week according to Governor DeWine
Stark County Sheriff George Maier discusses the recent violence in Canton
2nd Manslaughter Trial for Classie Hawthorne Underway
Stark Property Tax Bills Out, Due February 17