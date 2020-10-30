Virus Numbers Shoot Up, Most Local Counties Remain ‘Red”

      Breaking News
Jim Michaels
Oct 30, 2020 @ 5:57am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of new daily cases of coronavirus really shot up in Stark County and the state on Thursday.

Both are record numbers.

Stark County had 105 cases, while the state reported 3,590.

There were also 192 new hospitalizations in the state, the third highest figure yet.

Also, Ohio continues to see more Red Level-3 counties on the weekly color-coded Public Health Advisory System, 43 of them, including all area counties except Carroll which remains at Orange Level-2.

All local counties also remain at “high incidence” for the virus.

