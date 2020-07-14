Virus Numbers Up Slightly in Stark
Canton Health Commissioner Jim Adams.
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s not a big increase like in some counties, but daily Stark coronavirus cases are up.
Health Commissioner Jim Adams says before July 4th, we were seeing about a dozen new cases a day.
Now it’s more like 20.
In fact the 19 new cases reported Monday raise the total to 1,244.
Still, Adams on “Live and Local” says school districts are working toward making in-school learning work.
The scheduled school year begins in just over a month.