VIRUS UPDATE: Numbers Down, 3-Year Anniversary of US COVID

Passengers disembarking from international flights take anonymous COVID tests for study purposes at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Amid a COVID-19 surge in China, the U.S. is expanding its traveler-based genomic coronavirus surveillance program, an early warning system for detecting new variants. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The fewest new coronavirus cases since last April.

That’s what the Ohio Department of Health reported this week, with just under 8000 new, reported cases.

200 of them are out of Stark County.

They say hospitalizations across the state dropped by 200.

The CDC has moved all local counties including Stark to “Low” for community spread of the disease

Three years ago Friday, the first coronavirus case was reported in the state of Washington.

It was a man who had traveled to Wuhan China.

Since then, there have been over 102 million reported cases in the U.S.

Here are your weekly numbers:

Thurs Jan 19

Ohio: 3,339,612 total reported cases (+7961), 41,249 deaths (+110)

Stark: 96,361 total reported cases (+200), 1812 deaths (+2)