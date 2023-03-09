News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Visa, Mastercard Pause Decision To Track Gun Shop Purchases

By News Desk
March 9, 2023 2:05PM EST
FILE - The Visa logo is seen on a credit card in New Orleans, Aug. 11, 2019. Visa is pausing their decision to start categorizing purchases at gun shops, a significant win for conservative groups and 2nd Amendment advocates who felt that tracking gun shop purchases would inadvertently discriminate against legal firearms purchases. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Visa and Mastercard paused their decision to start categorizing purchases at gun shops, a significant win for conservative groups and Second Amendment advocates who felt that tracking gun shop purchases would inadvertently discriminate against legal firearms purchases.

The decision is, at the same time, also a defeat for gun control groups.

There had been hope that categorizing credit and debit card purchases would allow authorities to potentially see red flags — like significant ammunition purchases — before a mass shooting could happen.

