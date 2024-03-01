Visit Canton Opening New Downtown Facility During First Friday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As part of First Friday activities, VisitCanton is celebrating a grand opening at its new location at Market Avenue N and 4th Street from 5 until 9 Friday night.

The visitors bureau will have regular seven-day-a-week hours.

Here’s more from VisitCanton:

Canton, Ohio – Visit Canton, the Stark County Convention & Visitors’ Bureau, is opening a new Downtown Visitor Center at 401 Market Avenue North, on the corner of Market Avenue and 4th Street NW, directly across from Centennial Plaza. The grand opening of the Visit Canton Downtown Visitor Center coincides with First Friday in downtown Canton on Friday, March 1, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The new visitor center features free information about things to do and places to visit in Stark County along with gifts, souvenirs, and local products for retail sale. Following the grand opening on Friday, March 1, the new Visit Canton Downtown Visitor Center will maintain routine open hours, Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“We’re excited to help people navigate downtown and to showcase all of the amazing attractions, dining, and entertainment available at destinations throughout Stark County!” Said CEO/President of Visit Canton Allyson Bussey.

Visit Canton’s main office headquarters for 13 full-time employees is also relocating from the prior downtown location into new offices located at the same address as the new visitor center, 401 Market Avenue North, Canton, Ohio 44702.

In addition to its main office and visitor center in downtown Canton, Visit Canton also operates a staffed Welcome Center at Hall of Fame Village. Additionally, Visit Canton partners with Akron Canton Airport and Akron/Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau to staff and operate the Visitor Information Center at Akron Canton Airport.