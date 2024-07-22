VisitCanton: 2023 Tourism Numbers Up from Previous Year

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The NFL Flag Championships and a cornhole competition, both at the Hall of Fame Village this past weekend.

There’s no question that spending by folks from out of town is important to the Stark County economy.

And VisitCanton has a bottom-line measurement for tourism for 2023.

Tourism Economics saying that visitor spending last year totaled $1.37 billion.

That’s up 4.6-percent from the previous year.

The study also pegs the total economic impact at $2.2 billion.

And it’s not just special events.

Daily attendance like at the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the National First Ladies Library and Museum are also important contributors.

And with the Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival upon us, Stark County’s hotels will be busy for the next two weeks.

And VisitCanton now has a tool to measure the number of overnight visitors in the county on a daily basis.

They also get occupancy reports from bed and breakfast locations, and there’s even an AI tool.