VisitCanton Awards $388,000 to 11 Tourist-Related Organizations
January 29, 2024 7:42AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – VisitCanton has awarded $388,000 in 2024 Destination Grants to 11 organizations across Stark County.
Those receiving maximum $50,000 grants were the Palace Theatre for ADA work as part of their 100th anniversary project, Hartville Lake Community Development for a gateway marker.
Also for the National First Ladies Library and Museum in Canton and Warehouse on the Canal in Canal Fulton.
Funding comes from the countywide hotel bed tax.