News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

VisitCanton Awards $388,000 to 11 Tourist-Related Organizations

By Jim Michaels
January 29, 2024 7:42AM EST
Share
VisitCanton Awards $388,000 to 11 Tourist-Related Organizations
Courtesy VisitCanton

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – VisitCanton has awarded $388,000 in 2024 Destination Grants to 11 organizations across Stark County.

Those receiving maximum $50,000 grants were the Palace Theatre for ADA work as part of their 100th anniversary project, Hartville Lake Community Development for a gateway marker.

Also for the National First Ladies Library and Museum in Canton and Warehouse on the Canal in Canal Fulton.

Funding comes from the countywide hotel bed tax.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Report: Woman Dead, Husband Seriously Hurt in Plain
3

North Canton Firm Tied to Costly Malicious Cyberattacks on US Businesses
4

Business Fire Does $22,000 Damage in Canton
5

Advisories, Warnings Up for Friday Through Early Saturday