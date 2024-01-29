VisitCanton Awards $388,000 to 11 Tourist-Related Organizations

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – VisitCanton has awarded $388,000 in 2024 Destination Grants to 11 organizations across Stark County.

Those receiving maximum $50,000 grants were the Palace Theatre for ADA work as part of their 100th anniversary project, Hartville Lake Community Development for a gateway marker.

Also for the National First Ladies Library and Museum in Canton and Warehouse on the Canal in Canal Fulton.

Funding comes from the countywide hotel bed tax.