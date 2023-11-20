VisitCanton Changes: New Logo, New Offices

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some changes for Visit Canton, Stark County’s convention and visitor’s bureau… There’s been a tweak in the organization’s logo: the football that replaced the letter “O” in Canton has been altered to look like the state of Ohio, with a star where Canton is located… Also, work begins soon on new offices at the corner of Market Avenue and 4th Street NW; they’ll double the current workspace they have two blocks away… They hope to make the move in February.

