VisitCanton: Hotel Rooms Filling Up for April Eclipse

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County hotel rooms are filling up for the weekend before the Solar Eclipse in April.

Folks especially south of us no doubt like the idea of zipping up I-77 to get into the 100-percent eclipse zone, which includes the northwest half of the county.

VisitCanton is encouraging visitors to stay longer though, in order to avoid the typical traffic jams that follow an eclipse.

And even though it’s in the 99-percent rather than 100-percent coverage zone, Fry Family Park near East Sparta is an excellent Stark Parks location to see the sky show without obstructions.

Hotel rooms in the county were still available.