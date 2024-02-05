News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

VisitCanton: Hotel Rooms Filling Up for April Eclipse

By Jim Michaels
February 5, 2024 8:55AM EST
Share
VisitCanton: Hotel Rooms Filling Up for April Eclipse
Courtesy state of Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County hotel rooms are filling up for the weekend before the Solar Eclipse in April.

Folks especially south of us no doubt like the idea of zipping up I-77 to get into the 100-percent eclipse zone, which includes the northwest half of the county.

VisitCanton is encouraging visitors to stay longer though, in order to avoid the typical traffic jams that follow an eclipse.

And even though it’s in the 99-percent rather than 100-percent coverage zone, Fry Family Park near East Sparta is an excellent Stark Parks location to see the sky show without obstructions.

Hotel rooms in the county were still available.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Report: Woman Dead, Husband Seriously Hurt in Plain
3

Plain Shooting Incident Now Murder/Suicide
4

North Canton Firm Tied to Costly Malicious Cyberattacks on US Businesses
5

Business Fire Does $22,000 Damage in Canton