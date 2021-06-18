VisitCanton: Short- and Long-Term Benefits from Championship Games
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – VisitCanton is one of the sponsors of the Ohio High School Football Championships at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium later this year.
They say there’s an immediate and future economic impact from the event, with families in hotel beds.
And, more out-of-town residents seeing what Canton has to offer, whether seeing it live or on TV.
During the 2019 championship games, area hotels recorded nearly 2100 room nights.
The bureau also suggests local fans purchase tickets when they become available, in support of the games.
The Hall of Fame has a three-year contract to host the games.