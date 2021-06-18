      Weather Alert

VisitCanton: Short- and Long-Term Benefits from Championship Games

Jim Michaels
Jun 18, 2021 @ 5:23am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – VisitCanton is one of the sponsors of the Ohio High School Football Championships at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium later this year.

They say there’s an immediate and future economic impact from the event, with families in hotel beds.

And, more out-of-town residents seeing what Canton has to offer, whether seeing it live or on TV.

During the 2019 championship games, area hotels recorded nearly 2100 room nights.

The bureau also suggests local fans purchase tickets when they become available, in support of the games.

The Hall of Fame has a three-year contract to host the games.

Popular Posts
UPDATE: Wayne Sheriff's Office Seeks Answers in Dragway 42 Parking Lot Shooting
Canton Woman Killed in Early Saturday Crash Near Kent
No Cause Yet for Dover Chemical Fire
SCSO Investigating Saturday Homicide in Plain
Plain Shooting Victim ID'd
Connect With Us Listen To Us On