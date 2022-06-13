VisitCanton to Open Visitor’s Center Inside Fan Engagement Zone at Village
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – VisitCanton announces it is opening a visitors center in the Fan Engagement Zone facility under construction in the Hall of Fame Village.
They will utilize a 1400-square-foot space in the building.
It’s set to open this summer.
VisitCanton is the operational name for the Stark County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
That office will be in addition to its main facility in the Onesto Building on Second Street NW in Canton.