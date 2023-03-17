News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Vlajkovich Resigns as McKinley Head Basketball Coach

By billy.beebe
March 17, 2023 5:46AM EDT
Photo Courtesy of WHBC Sports

Bulldog basketball will begin their search for a new coach just weeks after their season ended. A press release yesterday from the Canton City School District announced  McKinley Head Coach  Andy Vlajkovich, resigned as Boy’s Basketball Coach. Vlajkovich had plenty of success in 5 seasons, going 78-44 with a Federal League championship and one district title. His exit comes on the heels of an 11-13 season with a  second round tournament exit. Vlajkovich remains as a social studies teacher in the district.

