Vlajkovich Resigns as McKinley Head Basketball Coach

Bulldog basketball will begin their search for a new coach just weeks after their season ended. A press release yesterday from the Canton City School District announced McKinley Head Coach Andy Vlajkovich, resigned as Boy’s Basketball Coach. Vlajkovich had plenty of success in 5 seasons, going 78-44 with a Federal League championship and one district title. His exit comes on the heels of an 11-13 season with a second round tournament exit. Vlajkovich remains as a social studies teacher in the district.