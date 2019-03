It’s a perfect end to a long-time reclamation project. Camp Tuscazoar, located just 20 minutes from Canton, near Zoar, is planting 5,000 seedlings on March 30th, at the site of a reclaimed coal mine.

Their looking for a hundred of so volunteers to help with the chore.

Camp representative and volunteer, Nancy Schoenbaum visited the Gary Rivers Show to invite families and community organizations to the event.

The interview is here:

Details of the event: