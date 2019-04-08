Volunteers Still Needed For Day Of Caring

(WHBC) – Hundreds have volunteered already, but the United Way still needs a few more people to donate some time to their Day of Caring in May.

“600 people have volunteered so far, and we want to get to that 775 and I believe we will,” said Bill Shivers, president of the Canton & Mahoning Valley Region at The Huntington National Bank .

He says this is the 9th consecutive year that they’ve been presenting sponsor of the Day of Caring.

Day of Caring takes place every May where United Way of Greater Stark County matches volunteer teams from workplaces across the community with nonprofit agencies and schools for Day of Caring projects.

The United Way’s Laura Prengaman says they have projects for about 775 people throughout Stark County.

“So we’re trying to fill all of those projects, so anyone who needs a little extra manpower on May 17th we can help them with that.”

Learn more about how you can help by clicking here, or by watching Gary’s interview with Bill and Laura below.