      Weather Alert

VOTE 2020 ISSUES: Canal Fulton Charter Amendments

Jim Michaels
Oct 7, 2020 @ 7:21am

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Issue 11 for voters in Canal Fulton involves a series of changes to the city’s charter.

Ten different changes are lumped into a single issue.

Mayor Joe Schultz says one of the more interesting changes involves emergency legislation.

Where four of six city council members can now approve such legislation, the proposal makes it five of six.

Many changes involve wording in the charter, like removing the term “village” and changing it to “city”.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon