VOTE 2020 ISSUES: Massillon Schools 4.4 Mill Renewal Levy

Jim Michaels
Oct 27, 2020 @ 4:56am

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Massillon City School District has Issue 32 on the ballot.

It’s a 4.4 mill renewal levy for 5 more years.

The levy provides $2 million annually to the district; it’s been on the books since 1996.

The district has received some state and federal pandemic-related funding, but it does not make up for the cuts in state funds made earlier this year.

Superintendent Paul Salvino hopes voters will approve the tax that’s already on the rolls.

It’s a renewal, not a tax increase.

