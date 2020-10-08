VOTE 2020 ISSUES: Navarre-Bethlehem Fire District Seeks 3.5 Mill Replacement Levy
NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Navarre-Bethlehem Joint Fire District also known as Erie Valley Fire is seeking a 3.5 mill, 5-year replacement levy.
Fire Chief Rick Annen says they’ve already been on more calls than all of last year, most of them being medical calls.
Annen says where the volunteer departments that used to cover the village and township responded to 50-percent of calls, the district has responded to nearly 100-percent, having to call for mutual aid only a few times.
Here’s a link to more Vote 2020 coverage.