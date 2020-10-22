      Breaking News
VOTE 2020 ISSUES: Two Fire Levies in Lawrence Twp

Jim Michaels
Oct 22, 2020 @ 6:16am

LAWRENCE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Lawrence Township Fire Department has two levies on the ballot.

They are a 1.9 mill renewal and a .5-mill replacement levy, both for five years.

Working with the Canal Fulton department and even operating out of their building now, Chief Mark Stewart says they are able to staff the station 24/7.

90-percent of the department’s calls are medical-related.

Lawrence Township has a unique arrangement with Canal Fulton where both departments supply personnel who work out of the city’s fire station.

