Zion Clark arrives for a live broadcast of “America’s Got Talent” Season 18 on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You have until 7 a.m. Wednesday to vote for Massillon native Zion Clark as he competes on NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

He’s vying for that million-dollar first prize.

The 25-year-old now living in California wowed the judges Monday night by playing the drums and performing other acrobatics, despite being born without legs.