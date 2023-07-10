News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Voter Registration Deadline Monday, Early Voting Starts Tuesday

By Jim Michaels
July 10, 2023 8:45AM EDT
Stark County Board of Elections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of deadlines to keep in mind for the upcoming Special Election in August.

Monday is the last day to register to vote.

Board of Elections offices including the Stark County office at Route 62 and Regent Avenue NE in Canton will be open until 9 p.m. Monday night.

Then Early Voting begins on Tuesday.

The only issue is one all voters across the state can chime in on.

It’s a proposal to raise the percentage of affirmative votes needed to pass an amendment to the state’s Constitution.

