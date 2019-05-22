      Weather Alert

Voting Sticker Design Contest Winner Announced

Matt Demczyk
May 22, 2019 @ 9:07am
Teays Valley Local School District

(WHBC) – Ohio has a new ‘I Voted’ sticker.

A student from Pickaway County, to the south of Columbus, won a statewide contest to design the new sticker.

Emily Legg, of Teays Valley High School, designed the winning image, which was chosen from among more than 2,000 submissions.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says the contest wasn’t just about choosing a new design, he wanted to get young people excited about the importance of voting.

“And after seeing the incredible response, I can say we were successful.”

