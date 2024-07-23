VP-Hopeful Vance Returns ‘Home’ for Rally

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks during a rally in his home town of Middletown, Ohio, Monday, July 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some home cooking for Republican Vice Presidential Candidate JD Vance on Monday.

He attended a rally at his hometown Middletown High School, located between Dayton and Cincinnati.

It was his first solo event as the veep nominee, coming a day after President Biden said he was stepping down from his campaign.

He encouraged Democrat voters to slide over to the Trump/Vance ticket.

He also suggested that President Biden’s decision to exit the presidential sweepstakes was not his decision.

He says the decision was made by those in the Democratic Party elite and those bankrolling the campaign, saying Biden was “thrown overboard”.

Vance was named Donald Trump’s running mate a week ago Monday.