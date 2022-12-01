Wagner Found Guilty in Rhoden Family Killings

George Wagner IV walks into the courtroom at the Pike County Courthouse for his arraignment on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 in Waverly, Ohio. Wagner, his parents and his brother are charged in the 2016 shootings of seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family. (Robert McGraw//The Chillicothe Gazette via AP, Pool)

WAVERLY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 13 weeks after the trial began, a verdict Wednesday in the George Wagner IV trial in Pike County.

Guilty on all counts.

Rhoden family members were reportedly in tears as the jury delivered the verdict.

Guilty on all eight aggravated murder counts and 14 other charges.

Wagner will be sentenced next month.

The death penalty is off the table.

The victims including a 16-year-old were shot dead in four different homes back in 2016.

Several Wagner family members including two who have already pleaded guilty were accused of in the killings in April of 2016.

The lengthy trial came out of the largest murder investigation in Ohio history.