Wait ‘Til Next Year: Canton Gateway Signs Should be Up for 2022 Enshrinement

Jim Michaels
Jul 29, 2021 @ 5:41am
Courtesy city of Canton

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – By the next Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival in 2022, at least four of those “Canton, Hall of Fame City” gateway signs and accompanying landscaping should be installed.

They’ll serve to improve the look of the city, tell visitors what the city is all about, and instill some local pride.

Nine such signs are planned along divided highways throughout the city

The first four are going to bid for about $250,000.

