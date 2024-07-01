Walker Death, Canton Arrests Inspire Legislation from Sykes

FILE – This is a poster on the stage during a news conference following the funeral service for Jayland Walker at the Akron Civic Center in Akron, Ohio, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. On June 27, 2022 Walker was unarmed when Akron police chased him on foot and killed him in a hail of bullets, but officers believed he had shot at them earlier from a vehicle and feared he was preparing to fire again, authorities said. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Family and friends observed the second anniversary of the officer-involved shooting death of Jayland Walker last week.

As that was happening, Congresswoman Emilia Sykes whose district also includes Canton and other parts of Stark County introduced the Law Enforcement Scenario-Based Training and De-Escalation Act of 2024.

A mouthful, but the bipartisan bill does require the Justice Department to establish a real-life training curriculum for police officers who may become involved in violent situations.

Sykes says especially in cases where an individual may be on drugs or mentally disturbed, better outcomes are needed.

Discussions with Canton residents after several violent arrest incidents also inspired the legislation.